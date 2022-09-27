Upland Software Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) marked $8.19 per share on Monday, up from a previous closing price of $8.12. While Upland Software Inc. has overperformed by 0.86%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, UPLD fell by -77.61%, with highs and lows ranging from $37.12 to $8.03, whereas the simple moving average fell by -45.94% in the last 200 days.

On November 04, 2021, Jefferies Downgraded Upland Software Inc. (NASDAQ: UPLD) to Hold. A report published by Craig Hallum on November 04, 2021, Downgraded its rating to ‘Hold’ for UPLD. Credit Suisse also rated UPLD shares as ‘Outperform’, setting a target price of $58 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated March 29, 2021. Credit Suisse initiated its ‘Outperform’ rating for UPLD, as published in its report on November 06, 2019. Needham’s report from June 24, 2019 suggests a price prediction of $53 for UPLD shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Jefferies also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Upland Software Inc. (UPLD)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 5.10%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of Upland Software Inc.’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -18.30% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.20, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 388.54K can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for UPLD stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.34%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.90%, with a loss of -11.46% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $18.17, showing growth from the present price of $8.19, which can serve as yet another indication of whether UPLD is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Upland Software Inc. Shares?

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 8.00%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 76.80% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in UPLD shares?

The recent increase in stakes in UPLD appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Marathon Asset Management Ltd.’s position in UPLD has decreased by -4.05% in the first quarter. The company now owns 2,451,702 shares of the stock, with a value of $25.67 million, following the sale of -103,464 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another decreased to its shares in UPLD during the first quarter, downing its stake by -2.13%. During the last quarter, the company picked up -41,235 additional shares for a total stake of worth $19.85 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 1,895,722.

During the first quarter, BlackRock Fund Advisors added a 136,619 position in UPLD. NewSouth Capital Management, Inc. sold an additional 21718.0 shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -1.83%, now holding 1.16 million shares worth $12.18 million. At the end of the first quarter, Bernzott Capital Advisors increased its UPLD holdings by 0.05% and now holds 1.11 million UPLD shares valued at $11.58 million with the added 606.0 shares during the period. UPLD shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 76.80% at present.