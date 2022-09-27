The share price of Pinterest Inc. (NYSE:PINS) rose to $22.81 per share on Monday from $22.59. While Pinterest Inc. has overperformed by 0.97%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, PINS fell by -57.92%, with highs and lows ranging from $66.00 to $16.14, whereas the simple moving average fell by -6.99% in the last 200 days.

On September 07, 2022, Wolfe Research Upgraded Pinterest Inc. (NYSE: PINS) to Outperform. A report published by Susquehanna on August 02, 2022, Upgraded its rating to ‘Positive’ for PINS. Piper Sandler also Downgraded PINS shares as ‘Neutral’, setting a target price of $23 on the company’s shares in a report dated June 02, 2022. Citigroup Initiated an Neutral rating on April 20, 2022, and assigned a price target of $27. Rosenblatt initiated its ‘Neutral’ rating for PINS, as published in its report on April 19, 2022. Morgan Stanley’s report from March 29, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $30 for PINS shares, giving the stock a ‘Equal-Weight’ rating. Cleveland Research also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of Pinterest Inc. (PINS)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 8.60%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of Pinterest Inc.’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 7.40% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 9.30, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and PINS is recording an average volume of 16.24M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.17%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.20%, with a loss of -10.27% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $25.67, showing growth from the present price of $22.81, which can serve as yet another indication of whether PINS is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Pinterest Inc. Shares?

A leading company in the Internet Content & Information sector, Pinterest Inc. (PINS) is based in the USA. When comparing Pinterest Inc. shares with other companies under Communication Services, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 61.32, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -164.90%.

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.70%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 88.60% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in PINS shares?

The recent increase in stakes in PINS appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in PINS has increased by 2.35% in the first quarter. The company now owns 50,105,929 shares of the stock, with a value of $1.15 billion, following the purchase of 1,150,340 additional shares during the last quarter. Flossbach von Storch AG made another increased to its shares in PINS during the first quarter, upping its stake by 4.62%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 1,449,849 additional shares for a total stake of worth $756.33 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 32,826,820.

During the first quarter, Harris Associates LP added a 11,193,358 position in PINS. Barclays Bank Plc purchased an additional 19.7 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 973.72%, now holding 21.73 million shares worth $500.6 million. At the end of the first quarter, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its PINS holdings by -3.60% and now holds 20.05 million PINS shares valued at $462.04 million with the lessened -0.75 million shares during the period. PINS shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 88.60% at present.