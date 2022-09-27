As of Monday, Neogen Corporation’s (NASDAQ:NEOG) stock closed at $14.56, down from $14.79 the previous day. While Neogen Corporation has underperformed by -1.56%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, NEOG fell by -65.83%, with highs and lows ranging from $47.80 to $14.51, whereas the simple moving average fell by -50.26% in the last 200 days.

On July 12, 2022, Piper Sandler started tracking Neogen Corporation (NASDAQ: NEOG) recommending Neutral. A report published by Guggenheim on May 23, 2019, Initiated its previous ‘Neutral’ rating for NEOG. ROTH Capital also rated NEOG shares as ‘Neutral’, setting a target price of $82 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated December 05, 2017. William Blair initiated its ‘Mkt Perform’ rating for NEOG, as published in its report on June 05, 2014. Roth Capital also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Neogen Corporation (NEOG)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 10.00%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of Neogen Corporation’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 5.50% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 6.50, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and NEOG is recording 5.59M average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.32%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.91%, with a loss of -8.20% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $20.00, showing growth from the present price of $14.56, which can serve as yet another indication of whether NEOG is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Neogen Corporation Shares?

The Diagnostics & Research market is dominated by Neogen Corporation (NEOG) based in the USA. When comparing Neogen Corporation shares with other companies under Healthcare, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 32.57, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -4.30%.

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.18%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 49.10% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in NEOG shares?

The recent increase in stakes in NEOG appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Wasatch Advisors, Inc.’s position in NEOG has increased by 61.14% in the first quarter. The company now owns 10,948,448 shares of the stock, with a value of $228.82 million, following the purchase of 4,154,220 additional shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors made another increased to its shares in NEOG during the first quarter, upping its stake by 0.77%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 81,760 additional shares for a total stake of worth $224.62 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 10,747,462.

During the first quarter, The Vanguard Group, Inc. subtracted a -71,893 position in NEOG. Brown Capital Management LLC sold an additional -1.66 million shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -15.89%, now holding 8.78 million shares worth $183.42 million. At the end of the first quarter, Select Equity Group LP increased its NEOG holdings by 45.57% and now holds 5.92 million NEOG shares valued at $123.77 million with the added 1.85 million shares during the period. NEOG shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 49.10% at present.