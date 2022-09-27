The share price of LSB Industries Inc. (NYSE:LXU) rose to $12.90 per share on Monday from $12.64. While LSB Industries Inc. has overperformed by 2.06%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, LXU rose by 59.56%, with highs and lows ranging from $27.45 to $7.57, whereas the simple moving average fell by -18.13% in the last 200 days.

On September 14, 2022, Stifel started tracking LSB Industries Inc. (NYSE: LXU) recommending Buy. A report published by Piper Sandler on September 13, 2022, Initiated its previous ‘Overweight’ rating for LXU. UBS also rated LXU shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $20 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated August 31, 2022. Singular Research Reiterated the rating as Buy on May 13, 2014, but set its price target from $44 to $47. Singular Research resumed its ‘Buy’ rating for LXU, as published in its report on November 12, 2013. Northland Securities’s report from May 16, 2012 suggests a price prediction of $38 for LXU shares, giving the stock a ‘Outperform’ rating. Northland Securities also rated the stock as ‘Outperform’.

Analysis of LSB Industries Inc. (LXU)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 102.40%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of LSB Industries Inc.’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -9.40% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 5.10, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and LXU is recording an average volume of 988.64K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 6.76%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 7.09%, with a loss of -19.73% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $23.24, showing growth from the present price of $12.90, which can serve as yet another indication of whether LXU is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze LSB Industries Inc. Shares?

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 39.60%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 86.60% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in LXU shares?

The recent increase in stakes in LXU appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Security Benefit Life Insurance C’s position in LXU has decreased by -67.53% in the first quarter. The company now owns 17,650,000 shares of the stock, with a value of $278.52 million, following the sale of -36,706,127 additional shares during the last quarter. Tontine Associates LLC made another decreased to its shares in LXU during the first quarter, downing its stake by -13.31%. During the last quarter, the company picked up -295,112 additional shares for a total stake of worth $30.33 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 1,922,220.

During the first quarter, BlackRock Fund Advisors added a 1,212,729 position in LXU. Robotti & Co. Advisors LLC purchased an additional 48735.0 shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 2.97%, now holding 1.69 million shares worth $26.67 million. At the end of the first quarter, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its LXU holdings by 19.79% and now holds 1.64 million LXU shares valued at $25.87 million with the added 0.27 million shares during the period. LXU shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 86.60% at present.