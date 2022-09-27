The share price of Revance Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC) fell to $24.39 per share on Monday from $25.02. While Revance Therapeutics Inc. has underperformed by -2.52%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, RVNC fell by -16.30%, with highs and lows ranging from $30.00 to $11.27, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 45.81% in the last 200 days.

On September 22, 2022, Goldman started tracking Revance Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: RVNC) recommending Buy. A report published by Wells Fargo on October 25, 2021, Downgraded its rating to ‘Equal Weight’ for RVNC. Needham also reiterated RVNC shares as ‘Buy’, quoting a target price of $42 on the company’s shares in a report dated October 15, 2020. Mizuho Initiated an Buy rating on August 11, 2020, and assigned a price target of $32. Goldman March 23, 2020d its ‘Buy’ rating to ‘Neutral’ for RVNC, as published in its report on March 23, 2020. Wells Fargo also rated the stock as ‘Outperform’.

Analysis of Revance Therapeutics Inc. (RVNC)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 51.10%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of Revance Therapeutics Inc.’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -497.80% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 3.20, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and RVNC is recording an average volume of 1.17M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 6.97%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.80%, with a loss of -8.34% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $34.60, showing growth from the present price of $24.39, which can serve as yet another indication of whether RVNC is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Revance Therapeutics Inc. Shares?

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 1.40%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 77.00% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in RVNC shares?

The recent increase in stakes in RVNC appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. BlackRock Fund Advisors’s position in RVNC has increased by 4.13% in the first quarter. The company now owns 4,805,899 shares of the stock, with a value of $95.64 million, following the purchase of 190,534 additional shares during the last quarter. Capital Research & Management Co made another increased to its shares in RVNC during the first quarter, upping its stake by 37.01%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 1,240,000 additional shares for a total stake of worth $91.34 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 4,590,000.

During the first quarter, Palo Alto Investors LP subtracted a -10,650 position in RVNC. JPMorgan Investment Management, I sold an additional 23799.0 shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -0.55%, now holding 4.27 million shares worth $85.04 million. At the end of the first quarter, GIC Pte Ltd. increased its RVNC holdings by 9.01% and now holds 4.18 million RVNC shares valued at $83.1 million with the added 0.35 million shares during the period. RVNC shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 77.00% at present.