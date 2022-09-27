GreenLight Biosciences Holdings (NASDAQ:GRNA) marked $2.27 per share on Monday, up from a previous closing price of $1.92. While GreenLight Biosciences Holdings has overperformed by 18.23%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, GRNA fell by -77.05%, with highs and lows ranging from $15.80 to $1.55, whereas the simple moving average fell by -65.36% in the last 200 days.

Analysis of GreenLight Biosciences Holdings (GRNA)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 258.60%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

An average volume of 648.91K can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for GRNA stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 12.84%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 12.43%, with a gain of 20.74% over the past seven days.

How Do You Analyze GreenLight Biosciences Holdings Shares?

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 46.44%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 24.93% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in GRNA shares?

The recent increase in stakes in GRNA appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Cormorant Asset Management LP’s position in GRNA has increased by 3.73% in the first quarter. The company now owns 6,960,540 shares of the stock, with a value of $19.77 million, following the purchase of 250,000 additional shares during the last quarter.

At the end of the first quarter, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its GRNA holdings by 68.82% and now holds 1.45 million GRNA shares valued at $4.11 million with the added 0.59 million shares during the period. GRNA shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 24.93% at present.