Within its last year performance, OIS fell by -39.70%, with highs and lows ranging from $9.02 to $3.53, whereas the simple moving average fell by -38.91% in the last 200 days.

On March 07, 2022, Piper Sandler Upgraded Oil States International Inc. (NYSE: OIS) to Overweight. A report published by Gabelli & Co on May 06, 2020, Downgraded its rating to ‘Hold’ for OIS. Scotiabank January 06, 2020d its ‘Sector Perform’ rating to ‘Sector Underperform’ for OIS, as published in its report on January 06, 2020. JP Morgan’s report from December 13, 2019 suggests a price prediction of $12 for OIS shares, giving the stock a ‘Underweight’ rating. Cowen also rated the stock as ‘Market Perform’.

Analysis of Oil States International Inc. (OIS)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 24.80%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of Oil States International Inc.’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -6.90% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.30, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and OIS is recording an average volume of 705.24K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.79%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 7.59%, with a loss of -18.67% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $7.83, showing growth from the present price of $3.66, which can serve as yet another indication of whether OIS is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Oil States International Inc. Shares?

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 1.00%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 90.70% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in OIS shares?

The recent increase in stakes in OIS appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. BlackRock Fund Advisors’s position in OIS has increased by 2.19% in the first quarter. The company now owns 9,971,472 shares of the stock, with a value of $48.86 million, following the purchase of 213,868 additional shares during the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC made another increased to its shares in OIS during the first quarter, upping its stake by 12.76%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 509,375 additional shares for a total stake of worth $22.06 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 4,502,197.

During the first quarter, The Vanguard Group, Inc. subtracted a -146,400 position in OIS. Fidelity Management & Research Co sold an additional 193.0 shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -0.01%, now holding 3.19 million shares worth $15.63 million. At the end of the first quarter, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. decreased its OIS holdings by -23.68% and now holds 2.97 million OIS shares valued at $14.53 million with the lessened -0.92 million shares during the period. OIS shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 90.70% at present.