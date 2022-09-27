Alcoa Corporation (NYSE:AA) closed Monday at $34.47 per share, down from $35.51 a day earlier. While Alcoa Corporation has underperformed by -2.93%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, AA fell by -28.91%, with highs and lows ranging from $98.09 to $35.11, whereas the simple moving average fell by -43.80% in the last 200 days.

On September 22, 2022, Wolfe Research Downgraded Alcoa Corporation (NYSE: AA) to Peer Perform. A report published by Morgan Stanley on September 16, 2022, Upgraded its rating to ‘Overweight’ for AA. Citigroup also Downgraded AA shares as ‘Neutral’, setting a target price of $84 on the company’s shares in a report dated April 21, 2022. Credit Suisse April 08, 2022d the rating to Neutral on April 08, 2022, and set its price target from $68 to $82. Morgan Stanley March 24, 2022d its ‘Overweight’ rating to ‘Equal-Weight’ for AA, as published in its report on March 24, 2022. Deutsche Bank’s report from January 11, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $65 for AA shares, giving the stock a ‘Hold’ rating. Wolfe Research also rated the stock as ‘Outperform’.

Analysis of Alcoa Corporation (AA)

The current dividend for AA investors is set at $0.40 per share, indicating investors will get a return regardless of how the company performs over the next quarter. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 28.60%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Alcoa Corporation’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 20.50% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.00, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and AA is recording an average volume of 6.05M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.89%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 6.02%, with a loss of -22.76% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $58.05, showing growth from the present price of $34.47, which can serve as yet another indication of whether AA is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Alcoa Corporation Shares?

Alcoa Corporation (AA) is based in the USA and is one of the most prominent companies operating in the Aluminum market. When comparing Alcoa Corporation shares with other companies under Basic Materials, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 6.80, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 81.50%.

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.20%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 86.20% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in AA shares?

The recent increase in stakes in AA appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in AA has increased by 1.14% in the first quarter. The company now owns 18,112,853 shares of the stock, with a value of $896.22 million, following the purchase of 203,302 additional shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors made another increased to its shares in AA during the first quarter, upping its stake by 6.99%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 1,022,270 additional shares for a total stake of worth $774.5 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 15,652,719.

During the first quarter, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. added a 1,101,643 position in AA. Soroban Capital Partners LP purchased an additional 0.39 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 8.15%, now holding 5.15 million shares worth $254.62 million. At the end of the first quarter, Fidelity Management & Research Co decreased its AA holdings by -41.06% and now holds 5.0 million AA shares valued at $247.6 million with the lessened -3.49 million shares during the period. AA shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 86.20% at present.