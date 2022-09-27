As of Monday, AEA-Bridges Impact Corp.’s (NYSE:IMPX) stock closed at $9.39, up from $7.78 the previous day. While AEA-Bridges Impact Corp. has overperformed by 20.69%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, IMPX fell by -3.79%, with highs and lows ranging from $12.27 to $7.69, whereas the simple moving average fell by -5.16% in the last 200 days.

Analysis of AEA-Bridges Impact Corp. (IMPX)

One of the most important indicators of AEA-Bridges Impact Corp.’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 2.50% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.00, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and IMPX is recording 184.76K average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 6.22%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 19.62%, with a loss of -4.96% over the past seven days.

How Do You Analyze AEA-Bridges Impact Corp. Shares?

The Shell Companies market is dominated by AEA-Bridges Impact Corp. (IMPX) based in the Cayman Islands. When comparing AEA-Bridges Impact Corp. shares with other companies under Financial, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 53.05, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 638.50%.

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 6.25%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 88.00% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in IMPX shares?

The recent increase in stakes in IMPX appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Taconic Capital Advisors LP’s position in IMPX has increased by 13.42% in the first quarter. The company now owns 3,338,604 shares of the stock, with a value of $33.39 million, following the purchase of 395,000 additional shares during the last quarter. Meteora Capital LLC made another increased to its shares in IMPX during the first quarter, upping its stake by 95.36%.

IMPX shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 88.00% at present.