In Monday’s session, 8×8 Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) marked $3.67 per share, down from $3.71 in the previous session. While 8×8 Inc. has underperformed by -1.08%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, EGHT fell by -85.16%, with highs and lows ranging from $25.17 to $3.53, whereas the simple moving average fell by -62.59% in the last 200 days.

On August 08, 2022, BofA Securities Upgraded 8×8 Inc. (NYSE: EGHT) to Buy. A report published by Craig Hallum on August 05, 2022, Upgraded its rating to ‘Buy’ for EGHT. MKM Partners Initiated an Neutral rating on August 04, 2022, and assigned a price target of $5.50. BTIG Research July 28, 2022d its ‘Buy’ rating to ‘Neutral’ for EGHT, as published in its report on July 28, 2022. Evercore ISI’s report from June 24, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $6 for EGHT shares, giving the stock a ‘In-line’ rating. B. Riley Securities also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of 8×8 Inc. (EGHT)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 26.50%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

8×8 Inc.’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -107.60% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.60, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and EGHT has an average volume of 2.29M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 6.37%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 6.06%, with a loss of -13.85% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $6.95, showing growth from the present price of $3.67, which can serve as yet another indication of whether EGHT is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze 8×8 Inc. Shares?

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 2.80%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 96.70% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in EGHT shares?

The recent increase in stakes in EGHT appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in EGHT has increased by 24.63% in the first quarter. The company now owns 20,115,916 shares of the stock, with a value of $104.8 million, following the purchase of 3,974,771 additional shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors made another increased to its shares in EGHT during the first quarter, upping its stake by 0.41%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 69,764 additional shares for a total stake of worth $88.71 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 17,027,547.

During the first quarter, Sylebra Capital Ltd. added a 188,669 position in EGHT. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC sold an additional 72877.0 shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -0.75%, now holding 9.6 million shares worth $50.04 million. At the end of the first quarter, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. decreased its EGHT holdings by -9.27% and now holds 4.06 million EGHT shares valued at $21.15 million with the lessened -0.41 million shares during the period. EGHT shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 96.70% at present.