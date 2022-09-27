A share of The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV) closed at $2.87 per share on Monday, down from $3.01 day before. While The Lion Electric Company has underperformed by -4.65%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, LEV fell by -78.09%, with highs and lows ranging from $14.77 to $2.92, whereas the simple moving average fell by -56.39% in the last 200 days.

On June 29, 2022, DA Davidson started tracking The Lion Electric Company (NYSE: LEV) recommending Buy. A report published by ROTH Capital on June 10, 2022, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for LEV. CIBC also Downgraded LEV shares as ‘Neutral’, setting a target price of $9 on the company’s shares in a report dated June 03, 2022. Canaccord Genuity Initiated an Buy rating on March 08, 2022, and assigned a price target of $12. BMO Capital Markets February 24, 2022d its ‘Outperform’ rating to ‘Market Perform’ for LEV, as published in its report on February 24, 2022. Scotiabank’s report from October 12, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $16.50 for LEV shares, giving the stock a ‘Sector Perform’ rating. Barclays also rated the stock as ‘Overweight’.

Analysis of The Lion Electric Company (LEV)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 76.60%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

The Lion Electric Company’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 51.20% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.60, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and LEV is registering an average volume of 870.24K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.36%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 6.40%, with a loss of -17.29% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $7.24, showing growth from the present price of $2.87, which can serve as yet another indication of whether LEV is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze The Lion Electric Company Shares?

A giant in the Farm & Heavy Construction Machinery market, The Lion Electric Company (LEV) is based in the Canada. When comparing The Lion Electric Company shares with other companies under Industrials, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 3.02, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 120.10%.

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 56.70%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 8.80% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in LEV shares?

The recent increase in stakes in LEV appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Invesco Capital Management LLC’s position in LEV has increased by 47.19% in the first quarter. The company now owns 3,490,508 shares of the stock, with a value of $13.4 million, following the purchase of 1,119,024 additional shares during the last quarter. National Bank Financial, Inc. made another increased to its shares in LEV during the first quarter, upping its stake by 1.59%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 27,804 additional shares for a total stake of worth $6.8 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 1,771,275.

