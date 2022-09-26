DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. (DRTT)’s stock is trading at $0.43 at the moment marking a rise of 36.55% from the last session close. As of this writing, shares are priced at -87.13% less than their 52-week high of $3.34, and 38.71% over their 52-week low of $0.31. Based on the past 30-day period, the stock price is -47.47% below the high and +35.48% above the low.

The 200-day Simple moving average is often placed more emphasis on by traders because of daily price changes. Investors will use the SMA-200 in different situations in trading activity as a key indicator to determine their support and resistance levels, and at the moment, DRTT’s SMA-200 is $1.2659.

As an additional measure, we should look at the company’s price-to-sales ratio for the past year, which is 0.17 at the moment.

How does DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. (DRTT) stock rate among analysts? Buy, sell, or hold?

The key to trading is to concentrate on the future rather than on the past. During uncertain times, it can be hard to make decisions. The analysts who understand how a market works are usually the most accurate at forecasting its future. Currently, there are 1 brokerage firms that recommend the stock as a Moderate Buy. The ratings are commonly aggregated into a single number between 1 and 5. Buy or strong buy is scored 5, outperform is scored 4, hold is scored 3, underperform is scored 2 and strong sell is 1. Using a scale of 1-5, the current average recommendation is 4.00 in simple terms.

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. (DRTT): Earnings History

If we examine DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd.’s recent earnings history, in the last quarter ended on 6/29/2022, it posted adjusted earnings per share of -$0.22, beating the consensus of -$0.21. In other words, it beat the consensus by -$0.01, resulting in a -4.80% surprise. In the 3 months period before the previous quarter which was closed on 6/29/2022, the stock recorded adjusted earnings per share of -$0.22 in contrast with the Outlook of -$0.21. That was a difference of -$0.01 and a surprise of -4.80%.

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ: DRTT) Ownership Details

I will give a breakdown of the key shareholders in DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. (DRTT). Recent figures show that the company’s insiders hold 14.10% of shares. A total of 44 institutional investors hold shares in the company, making 65.18% of its stock and 75.88% of its float.

Jun 29, 2022, it was reported that the Company’s largest institutional holder is 22NW, LP holding total of 15.89 million shares that make 18.27% of the company’s total number of shares and are currently priced at 6.67 million.

The securities firm MAK Capital One LLC holds 6.57 million shares of DRTT, making it the second largest institutional shareholder. Taking this into account, the holding percentage comes to 7.56%, and the holding percentage of shares is valued at 2.76 million.

An overview of DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd.’s technicals

In order to learn about trade movements and investor behavior, it is best to analyze the short, medium, and long term technical indicators along with the average volume of a stock. A 20-day average of the stock’s daily volume suggests DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. (DRTT) traded 108,160 shares per day, with a moving average of $0.5645 and price change of -0.24. With the moving average of $0.7341 and a price change of -0.60, about 83,314 shares changed hands on average over the past 50 days. Finally, DRTT’s 100-day average volume is 70,550 shares, alongside a moving average of $0.8834 and a price change of -0.63.