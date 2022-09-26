SIGA Technologies Inc. (SIGA)’s stock has witnessed a price hike of 1.07% from the previous close with its current price standing at $10.39. Its current price is -61.50% under its 52-week high of $26.99 and 89.33% more than its 52-week low of $5.49. Based on the past 30-day period, the stock price is -37.03% below the high and +5.13% above the low.

The 200-day Simple moving average is often placed more emphasis on by traders because of daily price changes. Investors will use the SMA-200 in different situations in trading activity as a key indicator to determine their support and resistance levels, and at the moment, SIGA’s SMA-200 is $10.42.

Additionally, you should consider the price-to-sales ratio a company has had for the past year, which is 5.17 right now. SIGA’s price to book ratio for the most recent quarter was 5.35, resulting in an 6.66 price to cash per share for the period.

How does SIGA Technologies Inc. (SIGA) stock rate among analysts? Buy, sell, or hold?

The key to trading is to concentrate on the future rather than on the past. During uncertain times, it can be hard to make decisions. The analysts who understand how a market works are usually the most accurate at forecasting its future. Currently, there are 0 brokerage firms that recommend the stock as a No Ratings. The ratings are commonly aggregated into a single number between 1 and 5. Buy or strong buy is scored 5, outperform is scored 4, hold is scored 3, underperform is scored 2 and strong sell is 1. Using a scale of 1-5, the current average recommendation is 0.00 in simple terms.

SIGA Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: SIGA) Ownership Details

I will give a breakdown of the key shareholders in SIGA Technologies Inc. (SIGA). Recent figures show that the company’s insiders hold 44.38% of shares. A total of 175 institutional investors hold shares in the company, making 42.39% of its stock and 76.22% of its float.

Mar 30, 2022, it was reported that the Company’s largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc. holding total of 3.59 million shares that make 4.43% of the company’s total number of shares and are currently priced at 25.44 million.

The securities firm AltraVue Capital, LLC holds 2.47 million shares of SIGA, making it the second largest institutional shareholder. Taking this into account, the holding percentage comes to 3.05%, and the holding percentage of shares is valued at 17.53 million.

An overview of SIGA Technologies Inc.’s technicals

In order to learn about trade movements and investor behavior, it is best to analyze the short, medium, and long term technical indicators along with the average volume of a stock. A 20-day average of the stock’s daily volume suggests SIGA Technologies Inc. (SIGA) traded 2,784,460 shares per day, with a moving average of $12.98 and price change of -5.98. With the moving average of $17.08 and a price change of -4.50, about 10,590,080 shares changed hands on average over the past 50 days. Finally, SIGA’s 100-day average volume is 11,957,136 shares, alongside a moving average of $13.93 and a price change of +3.34.