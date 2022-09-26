AST SpaceMobile Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS) marked $7.11 per share on Friday, down from a previous closing price of $7.84. While AST SpaceMobile Inc. has underperformed by -9.31%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, ASTS fell by -40.40%, with highs and lows ranging from $14.27 to $4.84, whereas the simple moving average fell by -11.87% in the last 200 days.

On July 12, 2021, Barclays started tracking AST SpaceMobile Inc. (NASDAQ: ASTS) recommending Overweight. A report published by Deutsche Bank on June 30, 2021, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for ASTS.

Analysis of AST SpaceMobile Inc. (ASTS)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 160.70%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of AST SpaceMobile Inc.’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -13.20% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 10.30, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 1.50M can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for ASTS stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 9.03%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 7.67%, with a loss of -16.55% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $29.50, showing growth from the present price of $7.11, which can serve as yet another indication of whether ASTS is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze AST SpaceMobile Inc. Shares?

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 4.30%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 23.30% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in ASTS shares?

The recent increase in stakes in ASTS appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in ASTS has increased by 11.08% in the first quarter. The company now owns 1,836,967 shares of the stock, with a value of $22.08 million, following the purchase of 183,182 additional shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Investors US LLC made another decreased to its shares in ASTS during the first quarter, downing its stake by -0.02%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down -327 additional shares for a total stake of worth $21.25 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 1,767,841.

During the first quarter, Broad Run Investment Management L subtracted a -169,116 position in ASTS. Point72 Asset Management LP purchased an additional 0.24 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 50.68%, now holding 0.72 million shares worth $8.61 million. At the end of the first quarter, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its ASTS holdings by 2.40% and now holds 0.7 million ASTS shares valued at $8.39 million with the added 16346.0 shares during the period. ASTS shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 23.30% at present.