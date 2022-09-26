Within its last year performance, AMTD fell by -72.15%, with highs and lows ranging from $12.90 to $1.01, whereas the simple moving average fell by -42.78% in the last 200 days.

Analysis of AMTD IDEA Group (AMTD)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -37.90%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of AMTD IDEA Group’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 12.50% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 5.00, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 14.26M can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for AMTD stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 16.36%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 13.66%, with a loss of -19.10% over the past seven days.

How Do You Analyze AMTD IDEA Group Shares?

The Hong Kong based company AMTD IDEA Group (AMTD) is one of the biggest names in Capital Markets. When comparing AMTD IDEA Group shares with other companies under Financial, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 2.34, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 5.20%.

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 2.30% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

At the end of the first quarter, Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC decreased its AMTD holdings by -100.00% and now holds 0.0 AMTD shares valued at $0.0 with the lessened 1100.0 shares during the period. AMTD shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 2.30% at present.