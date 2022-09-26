The share price of FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY) fell to $13.88 per share on Friday from $15.37. While FREYR Battery has underperformed by -9.69%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, FREY rose by 42.80%, with highs and lows ranging from $16.57 to $6.42, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 40.91% in the last 200 days.

On August 25, 2022, Goldman Upgraded FREYR Battery (NYSE: FREY) to Buy. A report published by Goldman on June 21, 2022, Initiated its previous ‘Neutral’ rating for FREY. Piper Sandler also rated FREY shares as ‘Neutral’, setting a target price of $11 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated December 17, 2021. JP Morgan Initiated an Neutral rating on November 18, 2021, and assigned a price target of $14.70.

Analysis of FREYR Battery (FREY)

To gain a thorough understanding of FREYR Battery’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -19.30% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 11.70, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and FREY is recording an average volume of 2.18M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 8.62%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 9.66%, with a gain of 1.61% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $21.00, showing growth from the present price of $13.88, which can serve as yet another indication of whether FREY is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze FREYR Battery Shares?

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 22.36%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 49.20% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in FREY shares?

The recent increase in stakes in FREY appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Sylebra Capital Ltd.’s position in FREY has decreased by -2.31% in the first quarter. The company now owns 12,490,291 shares of the stock, with a value of $177.86 million, following the sale of -295,273 additional shares during the last quarter.

At the end of the first quarter, Candlestick Capital Management LP increased its FREY holdings by 3.54% and now holds 3.83 million FREY shares valued at $54.55 million with the added 0.13 million shares during the period. FREY shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 49.20% at present.