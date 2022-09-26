Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM) closed Friday at $21.56 per share, down from $24.05 a day earlier. While Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. has underperformed by -10.35%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, RYTM rose by 59.23%, with highs and lows ranging from $30.98 to $3.04, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 102.72% in the last 200 days.

On August 08, 2022, Goldman Upgraded Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: RYTM) to Buy. A report published by BofA Securities on August 05, 2022, Upgraded its rating to ‘Neutral’ for RYTM. Needham also reiterated RYTM shares as ‘Buy’, quoting a target price of $25 on the company’s shares in a report dated June 17, 2022. Stifel Initiated an Buy rating on March 02, 2022, and assigned a price target of $23. Ladenburg Thalmann February 17, 2022d its ‘Neutral’ rating to ‘Buy’ for RYTM, as published in its report on February 17, 2022. Wells Fargo’s report from December 08, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $30 for RYTM shares, giving the stock a ‘Overweight’ rating. Morgan Stanley also rated the stock as ‘Equal-Weight’.

Analysis of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RYTM)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 3208.80%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -67.70% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 5.60, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and RYTM is recording an average volume of 2.49M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 12.76%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 8.46%, with a loss of -11.02% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $30.00, showing growth from the present price of $21.56, which can serve as yet another indication of whether RYTM is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. Shares?

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.10%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 85.10% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in RYTM shares?

The recent increase in stakes in RYTM appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. PRIMECAP Management Co.’s position in RYTM has increased by 1.15% in the first quarter. The company now owns 6,364,094 shares of the stock, with a value of $143.83 million, following the purchase of 72,103 additional shares during the last quarter. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 0 additional shares for a total stake of worth $110.09 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 4,871,067.

At the end of the first quarter, Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC decreased its RYTM holdings by -5.19% and now holds 3.11 million RYTM shares valued at $70.3 million with the lessened -0.17 million shares during the period. RYTM shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 85.10% at present.