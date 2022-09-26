As of Friday, Asana Inc.’s (NYSE:ASAN) stock closed at $20.66, down from $21.93 the previous day. While Asana Inc. has underperformed by -5.79%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, ASAN fell by -83.40%, with highs and lows ranging from $145.79 to $16.19, whereas the simple moving average fell by -43.82% in the last 200 days.

On September 23, 2022, Credit Suisse started tracking Asana Inc. (NYSE: ASAN) recommending Neutral. A report published by MoffettNathanson on September 22, 2022, Initiated its previous ‘Market Perform’ rating for ASAN. Citigroup also rated ASAN shares as ‘Neutral’, setting a target price of $23 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated September 01, 2022. RBC Capital Mkts July 19, 2022d the rating to Underperform on July 19, 2022, and set its price target from $21 to $13. JP Morgan March 10, 2022d its ‘Neutral’ rating to ‘Underweight’ for ASAN, as published in its report on March 10, 2022. Oppenheimer’s report from January 12, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $100 for ASAN shares, giving the stock a ‘Outperform’ rating. DA Davidson also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of Asana Inc. (ASAN)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 50.70%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of Asana Inc.’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -212.30% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.20, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and ASAN is recording 3.88M average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 8.16%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 8.43%, with a loss of -14.02% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $27.98, showing growth from the present price of $20.66, which can serve as yet another indication of whether ASAN is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Asana Inc. Shares?

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 41.60%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 52.00% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in ASAN shares?

The recent increase in stakes in ASAN appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in ASAN has increased by 4.54% in the first quarter. The company now owns 6,523,707 shares of the stock, with a value of $124.93 million, following the purchase of 283,548 additional shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors made another decreased to its shares in ASAN during the first quarter, downing its stake by -1.59%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down -78,751 additional shares for a total stake of worth $93.62 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 4,888,592.

At the end of the first quarter, D. E. Shaw & Co. LP increased its ASAN holdings by 125.63% and now holds 1.82 million ASAN shares valued at $34.9 million with the added 1.01 million shares during the period. ASAN shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 52.00% at present.