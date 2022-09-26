A share of GeoVax Labs Inc. (NASDAQ:GOVX) closed at $1.15 per share on Friday, up from $1.00 day before. While GeoVax Labs Inc. has overperformed by 15.38%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, GOVX fell by -73.68%, with highs and lows ranging from $5.61 to $0.55, whereas the simple moving average fell by -36.92% in the last 200 days.

On November 19, 2020, Maxim Group started tracking GeoVax Labs Inc. (NASDAQ: GOVX) recommending Buy.

Analysis of GeoVax Labs Inc. (GOVX)

GeoVax Labs Inc.’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -132.20% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 9.50, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and GOVX is registering an average volume of 21.78M. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $6.00, showing growth from the present price of $1.15, which can serve as yet another indication of whether GOVX is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze GeoVax Labs Inc. Shares?

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.20%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 10.30% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in GOVX shares?

The recent increase in stakes in GOVX appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Armistice Capital LLC’s position in GOVX has increased by 212.18% in the first quarter. The company now owns 1,358,439 shares of the stock, with a value of $1.62 million, following the purchase of 923,289 additional shares during the last quarter.

At the end of the first quarter, Virtu Financial BD LLC increased its GOVX holdings by 39.06% and now holds 69093.0 GOVX shares valued at $82221.0 with the added 19409.0 shares during the period. GOVX shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 10.30% at present.