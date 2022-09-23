In Thursday’s session, NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG) marked $5.90 per share, down from $5.97 in the previous session. While NatWest Group plc has underperformed by -1.17%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, NWG rose by 1.11%, with highs and lows ranging from $7.00 to $4.99, whereas the simple moving average fell by -0.44% in the last 200 days.

On June 22, 2022, Jefferies Upgraded NatWest Group plc (NYSE: NWG) to Buy. A report published by HSBC Securities on April 22, 2022, Upgraded its rating to ‘Buy’ for NWG. Deutsche Bank December 07, 2021d its ‘Hold’ rating to ‘Buy’ for NWG, as published in its report on December 07, 2021. RBC Capital Mkts also rated the stock as ‘Outperform’.

Analysis of NatWest Group plc (NWG)

With NWG’s current dividend of $0.32 per share, investors can expect to earn a return regardless of performance. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 20.40%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and NWG has an average volume of 1.80M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.06%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 1.97%, with a loss of -7.52% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $9.54, showing growth from the present price of $5.90, which can serve as yet another indication of whether NWG is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze NatWest Group plc Shares?

Banks – Diversified giant NatWest Group plc (NWG) is based in the United Kingdom and is one of the largest companies in the market. When comparing NatWest Group plc shares with other companies under Financial, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 9.69, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -11.10%.

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 68.60%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 0.90% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in NWG shares?

The recent increase in stakes in NWG appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Parametric Portfolio Associates L’s position in NWG has decreased by -1.79% in the first quarter. The company now owns 6,209,039 shares of the stock, with a value of $34.34 million, following the sale of -113,262 additional shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Asset Management LP made another increased to its shares in NWG during the first quarter, upping its stake by 16.67%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 667,129 additional shares for a total stake of worth $25.82 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 4,669,489.

During the first quarter, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP added a 50,914 position in NWG. Arrowstreet Capital LP purchased an additional 3.06 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 1,811.20%, now holding 3.23 million shares worth $17.86 million. At the end of the first quarter, Managed Account Advisors LLC increased its NWG holdings by 42.00% and now holds 2.05 million NWG shares valued at $11.31 million with the added 0.6 million shares during the period. NWG shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 0.90% at present.