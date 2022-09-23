A share of FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC) closed at $107.18 per share on Thursday, up from $105.70 day before. While FMC Corporation has overperformed by 1.40%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, FMC rose by 13.97%, with highs and lows ranging from $140.99 to $87.42, whereas the simple moving average fell by -7.08% in the last 200 days.

On July 20, 2022, KeyBanc Capital Markets Upgraded FMC Corporation (NYSE: FMC) to Overweight. A report published by BofA Securities on June 21, 2022, Upgraded its rating to ‘Buy’ for FMC. Credit Suisse Initiated an Underperform rating on May 31, 2022, and assigned a price target of $109. Loop Capital April 14, 2022d its ‘Buy’ rating to ‘Hold’ for FMC, as published in its report on April 14, 2022. BofA Securities also rated the stock as ‘Underperform’.

Analysis of FMC Corporation (FMC)

It’s important to note that FMC shareholders are currently getting $2.12 per share in dividends, so investors will receive a return regardless of how the company performs. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 16.90%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

FMC Corporation’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 22.60% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.00, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and FMC is registering an average volume of 724.57K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 2.72%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 2.61%, with a loss of -0.99% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $133.00, showing growth from the present price of $107.18, which can serve as yet another indication of whether FMC is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze FMC Corporation Shares?

A giant in the Agricultural Inputs market, FMC Corporation (FMC) is based in the USA. When comparing FMC Corporation shares with other companies under Basic Materials, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 17.92, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -31.80%.

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.40%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 91.60% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in FMC shares?

The recent increase in stakes in FMC appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in FMC has increased by 0.56% in the first quarter. The company now owns 13,643,015 shares of the stock, with a value of $1.47 billion, following the purchase of 76,613 additional shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Co. LLP made another increased to its shares in FMC during the first quarter, upping its stake by 3.84%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 342,377 additional shares for a total stake of worth $1.0 billion, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 9,256,028.

During the first quarter, BlackRock Fund Advisors added a 200,789 position in FMC. SSgA Funds Management, Inc. sold an additional 70721.0 shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -1.19%, now holding 5.87 million shares worth $634.35 million. At the end of the first quarter, Columbia Management Investment Ad decreased its FMC holdings by -5.04% and now holds 4.18 million FMC shares valued at $451.47 million with the lessened -0.22 million shares during the period. FMC shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 91.60% at present.