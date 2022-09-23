Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) marked $93.93 per share on Thursday, down from a previous closing price of $97.30. While Celanese Corporation has underperformed by -3.46%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, CE fell by -35.52%, with highs and lows ranging from $176.50 to $97.27, whereas the simple moving average fell by -32.49% in the last 200 days.

On August 01, 2022, Citigroup Downgraded Celanese Corporation (NYSE: CE) to Neutral. A report published by RBC Capital Mkts on July 13, 2022, Downgraded its rating to ‘Sector Perform’ for CE. Credit Suisse also rated CE shares as ‘Underperform’, setting a target price of $105 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated June 27, 2022. Piper Sandler February 22, 2022d the rating to Underweight on February 22, 2022, and set its price target from $180 to $140. Piper Sandler February 16, 2022d its ‘Overweight’ rating to ‘Neutral’ for CE, as published in its report on February 16, 2022. Piper Sandler also rated the stock as ‘Overweight’.

Analysis of Celanese Corporation (CE)

CE currently pays a dividend of $2.72 per share, which means investors will get a return regardless of the company’s performance over the next few months. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 13.10%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of Celanese Corporation’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 44.70% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.10, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 1.14M can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for CE stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.54%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.50%, with a loss of -12.38% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $142.70, showing growth from the present price of $93.93, which can serve as yet another indication of whether CE is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Celanese Corporation Shares?

The USA based company Celanese Corporation (CE) is one of the biggest names in Chemicals. When comparing Celanese Corporation shares with other companies under Basic Materials, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 5.19, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -16.10%.

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.30%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 97.50% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in CE shares?

The recent increase in stakes in CE appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in CE has decreased by -0.64% in the first quarter. The company now owns 12,747,807 shares of the stock, with a value of $1.41 billion, following the sale of -82,603 additional shares during the last quarter. Berkshire Hathaway, Inc. made another increased to its shares in CE during the first quarter, upping its stake by 16.19%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 1,275,716 additional shares for a total stake of worth $1.02 billion, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 9,156,714.

During the first quarter, Dodge & Cox subtracted a -27,786 position in CE. Wellington Management Co. LLP sold an additional -0.54 million shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -8.45%, now holding 5.85 million shares worth $649.03 million. At the end of the first quarter, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its CE holdings by 2.28% and now holds 5.76 million CE shares valued at $638.85 million with the added 0.13 million shares during the period. CE shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 97.50% at present.