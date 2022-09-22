A share of Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) closed at $110.14 per share on Wednesday, down from $113.90 day before. While Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. has underperformed by -3.30%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, SRPT rose by 25.70%, with highs and lows ranging from $120.23 to $61.28, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 32.41% in the last 200 days.

On April 04, 2022, Cantor Fitzgerald started tracking Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: SRPT) recommending Overweight. A report published by Needham on January 05, 2022, Reiterated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for SRPT. Oppenheimer also Upgraded SRPT shares as ‘Outperform’, setting a target price of $125 on the company’s shares in a report dated December 09, 2021. Guggenheim September 15, 2021d its ‘Neutral’ rating to ‘Buy’ for SRPT, as published in its report on September 15, 2021. JP Morgan’s report from August 05, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $87 for SRPT shares, giving the stock a ‘Neutral’ rating. BTIG Research also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. (SRPT)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 42.30%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Sarepta Therapeutics Inc.’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -68.00% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 4.10, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and SRPT is registering an average volume of 1.12M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.03%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.22%, with a gain of 2.39% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $130.74, showing growth from the present price of $110.14, which can serve as yet another indication of whether SRPT is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. Shares?

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.10%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 83.60% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in SRPT shares?

The recent increase in stakes in SRPT appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in SRPT has increased by 1.23% in the first quarter. The company now owns 8,300,401 shares of the stock, with a value of $907.9 million, following the purchase of 101,196 additional shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Investors US LLC made another decreased to its shares in SRPT during the first quarter, downing its stake by -3.04%. During the last quarter, the company picked up -225,910 additional shares for a total stake of worth $789.35 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 7,216,592.

During the first quarter, BlackRock Fund Advisors added a 42,600 position in SRPT. Sands Capital Management LLC sold an additional -1.07 million shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -22.41%, now holding 3.71 million shares worth $405.92 million. At the end of the first quarter, Avoro Capital Advisor LLC increased its SRPT holdings by 8.13% and now holds 3.39 million SRPT shares valued at $370.8 million with the added 0.26 million shares during the period. SRPT shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 83.60% at present.