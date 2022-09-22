In the current trading session, Haleon plc’s (HLN) stock is trading at the price of $5.96, a gain of 1.02% over last night’s close. So, the stock is trading at a price that is -29.88% less than its 52-week high of $8.50 and 6.62% better than its 52-week low of $5.59. Based on the past 30-day period, the stock price is -7.03% below the high and +6.44% above the low.

Furthermore, one should take into account the price to sales ratio of a company for the last year, which is 2.86. HLN’s price to book ratio for the most recent quarter was 1.02, resulting in an 64.39 price to cash per share for the period.

How does Haleon plc (HLN) stock rate among analysts? Buy, sell, or hold?

The key to trading is to concentrate on the future rather than on the past. During uncertain times, it can be hard to make decisions. The analysts who understand how a market works are usually the most accurate at forecasting its future. Currently, there are 7 brokerage firms that recommend the stock as a Hold. The ratings are commonly aggregated into a single number between 1 and 5. Buy or strong buy is scored 5, outperform is scored 4, hold is scored 3, underperform is scored 2 and strong sell is 1. Using a scale of 1-5, the current average recommendation is 3.29 in simple terms.

Haleon plc (NYSE: HLN) Ownership Details

I will give a breakdown of the key shareholders in Haleon plc (HLN). Recent figures show that the company’s insiders hold 6.40% of shares. A total of 44 institutional investors hold shares in the company, making 0.58% of its stock and 0.63% of its float.

Aug 30, 2022, it was reported that the Company’s largest institutional holder is VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF holding total of 1.09 million shares that make 0.02% of the company’s total number of shares and are currently priced at 6.49 million.

The securities firm Lattice Strategies Tr-Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex US) holds 0.28 million shares of HLN, making it the second largest institutional shareholder. Taking this into account, the holding percentage comes to 0.01%, and the holding percentage of shares is valued at 1.64 million.

An overview of Haleon plc’s technicals

In order to learn about trade movements and investor behavior, it is best to analyze the short, medium, and long term technical indicators along with the average volume of a stock. A 20-day average of the stock’s daily volume suggests Haleon plc (HLN) traded 6,494,640 shares per day, with a moving average of $5.99 and price change of -0.36.