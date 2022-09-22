NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) marked $16.44 per share on Wednesday, down from a previous closing price of $16.65. While NOV Inc. has underperformed by -1.26%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, NOV rose by 32.37%, with highs and lows ranging from $24.06 to $11.46, whereas the simple moving average fell by -5.22% in the last 200 days.

On August 25, 2022, The Benchmark Company started tracking NOV Inc. (NYSE: NOV) recommending Hold. A report published by BofA Securities on July 29, 2022, Upgraded its rating to ‘Neutral’ for NOV. Griffin Securities also Upgraded NOV shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $26 on the company’s shares in a report dated May 02, 2022. Citigroup March 14, 2022d the rating to Neutral on March 14, 2022, and set its price target from $22 to $21. BofA Securities March 11, 2022d its ‘Buy’ rating to ‘Underperform’ for NOV, as published in its report on March 11, 2022. Goldman’s report from February 23, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $16 for NOV shares, giving the stock a ‘Sell’ rating. JP Morgan also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of NOV Inc. (NOV)

NOV currently pays a dividend of $0.20 per share, which means investors will get a return regardless of the company’s performance over the next few months. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 21.90%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of NOV Inc.’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -1.80% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.60, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 3.57M can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for NOV stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.62%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.13%, with a loss of -8.41% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $22.00, showing growth from the present price of $16.44, which can serve as yet another indication of whether NOV is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze NOV Inc. Shares?

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.20%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 99.95% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in NOV shares?

The recent increase in stakes in NOV appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in NOV has increased by 1.17% in the first quarter. The company now owns 38,104,994 shares of the stock, with a value of $673.32 million, following the purchase of 440,125 additional shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC made another decreased to its shares in NOV during the first quarter, downing its stake by -4.46%. During the last quarter, the company picked up -1,719,150 additional shares for a total stake of worth $651.07 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 36,845,885.

During the first quarter, First Eagle Investment Management added a 26,668 position in NOV. BlackRock Fund Advisors purchased an additional 0.28 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 0.89%, now holding 31.61 million shares worth $558.53 million. At the end of the first quarter, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Manageme decreased its NOV holdings by -9.13% and now holds 23.24 million NOV shares valued at $410.7 million with the lessened -2.34 million shares during the period. NOV shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 99.95% at present.