Kaixin Auto Holdings (NASDAQ:KXIN) marked $0.78 per share on Wednesday, up from a previous closing price of $0.65. While Kaixin Auto Holdings has overperformed by 20.35%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, KXIN fell by -72.74%, with highs and lows ranging from $3.11 to $0.65, whereas the simple moving average fell by -25.08% in the last 200 days.

Analysis of Kaixin Auto Holdings (KXIN)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -24.80%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of Kaixin Auto Holdings’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 2.00, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 304.67K can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for KXIN stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 6.93%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 13.83%, with a gain of 10.56% over the past seven days.

How Do You Analyze Kaixin Auto Holdings Shares?

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 35.85%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 0.30% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in KXIN shares?

The recent increase in stakes in KXIN appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Invesco Capital Management LLC’s position in KXIN has increased by 41.68% in the first quarter. The company now owns 249,226 shares of the stock, with a value of $0.19 million, following the purchase of 73,316 additional shares during the last quarter.

