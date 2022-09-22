As of Wednesday, IMAX Corporation’s (NYSE:IMAX) stock closed at $14.23, down from $14.99 the previous day. While IMAX Corporation has underperformed by -5.07%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, IMAX fell by -13.44%, with highs and lows ranging from $22.10 to $14.00, whereas the simple moving average fell by -17.21% in the last 200 days.

On May 24, 2022, Rosenblatt started tracking IMAX Corporation (NYSE: IMAX) recommending Buy. A report published by Wells Fargo on October 22, 2021, Initiated its previous ‘Overweight’ rating for IMAX. JP Morgan also reiterated IMAX shares as ‘Neutral’, quoting a target price of $20 on the company’s shares in a report dated July 28, 2021. Goldman June 02, 2021d the rating to Sell on June 02, 2021, and set its price target from $19.60 to $18.60. The Benchmark Company resumed its ‘Buy’ rating for IMAX, as published in its report on May 24, 2021. Wedbush’s report from April 23, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $26 for IMAX shares, giving the stock a ‘Outperform’ rating. Goldman also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of IMAX Corporation (IMAX)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 45.10%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of IMAX Corporation’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -4.50% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and IMAX is recording 474.98K average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.64%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.50%, with a loss of -11.83% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $22.44, showing growth from the present price of $14.23, which can serve as yet another indication of whether IMAX is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze IMAX Corporation Shares?

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 7.80%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 80.50% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in IMAX shares?

The recent increase in stakes in IMAX appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. FIAM LLC’s position in IMAX has increased by 180.03% in the first quarter. The company now owns 2,734,194 shares of the stock, with a value of $42.87 million, following the purchase of 1,757,807 additional shares during the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC made another increased to its shares in IMAX during the first quarter, upping its stake by 2.29%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 61,010 additional shares for a total stake of worth $42.8 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 2,729,441.

At the end of the first quarter, AllianceBernstein LP decreased its IMAX holdings by -18.53% and now holds 2.04 million IMAX shares valued at $31.99 million with the lessened -0.46 million shares during the period. IMAX shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 80.50% at present.