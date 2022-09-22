The share price of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) fell to $29.31 per share on Wednesday from $30.12. While The Carlyle Group Inc. has underperformed by -2.69%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, CG fell by -38.27%, with highs and lows ranging from $60.62 to $29.73, whereas the simple moving average fell by -29.44% in the last 200 days.

On September 06, 2022, BofA Securities Downgraded The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CG) to Underperform. A report published by Jefferies on August 09, 2022, Downgraded its rating to ‘Hold’ for CG. Evercore ISI also Upgraded CG shares as ‘Outperform’, setting a target price of $45 on the company’s shares in a report dated July 29, 2022. JMP Securities Initiated an Mkt Outperform rating on June 08, 2022, and assigned a price target of $60. BofA Securities initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for CG, as published in its report on December 16, 2021. BMO Capital Markets’s report from September 13, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $65 for CG shares, giving the stock a ‘Outperform’ rating. Deutsche Bank also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of The Carlyle Group Inc. (CG)

A return on investment can be expected regardless of CG’s performance over the next quarter with the dividend set at $1.15 per share. Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -61.20%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of The Carlyle Group Inc.’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 36.40% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and CG is recording an average volume of 2.49M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.17%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.61%, with a loss of -7.31% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $49.08, showing growth from the present price of $29.31, which can serve as yet another indication of whether CG is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze The Carlyle Group Inc. Shares?

A leading company in the Asset Management sector, The Carlyle Group Inc. (CG) is based in the USA. When comparing The Carlyle Group Inc. shares with other companies under Financial, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 5.34, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -73.80%.

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 11.10%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 53.30% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in CG shares?

The recent increase in stakes in CG appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in CG has increased by 15.81% in the first quarter. The company now owns 22,367,821 shares of the stock, with a value of $727.63 million, following the purchase of 3,053,872 additional shares during the last quarter. Capital Research & Management Co made another decreased to its shares in CG during the first quarter, downing its stake by -8.54%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down -1,646,943 additional shares for a total stake of worth $573.75 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 17,637,654.

During the first quarter, Vulcan Value Partners LLC subtracted a -1,302,210 position in CG. Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC purchased an additional 1.74 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 14.35%, now holding 13.85 million shares worth $450.61 million. At the end of the first quarter, Alkeon Capital Management LLC increased its CG holdings by 14.10% and now holds 11.01 million CG shares valued at $358.25 million with the added 1.36 million shares during the period. CG shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 53.30% at present.