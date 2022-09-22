Revolve Group Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) closed Wednesday at $24.61 per share, down from $24.84 a day earlier. While Revolve Group Inc. has underperformed by -0.93%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, RVLV fell by -64.06%, with highs and lows ranging from $89.60 to $22.27, whereas the simple moving average fell by -39.40% in the last 200 days.

On August 15, 2022, Barclays Downgraded Revolve Group Inc. (NYSE: RVLV) to Underweight. A report published by Wedbush on August 04, 2022, Downgraded its rating to ‘Neutral’ for RVLV. BofA Securities also Downgraded RVLV shares as ‘Underperform’, setting a target price of $22 on the company’s shares in a report dated July 26, 2022. Piper Sandler Initiated an Overweight rating on July 22, 2022, and assigned a price target of $42. KeyBanc Capital Markets initiated its ‘Overweight’ rating for RVLV, as published in its report on July 21, 2022. Needham also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Revolve Group Inc. (RVLV)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 26.90%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Revolve Group Inc.’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 26.20% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.50, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and RVLV is recording an average volume of 1.67M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.15%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.76%, with a loss of -1.28% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $30.44, showing growth from the present price of $24.61, which can serve as yet another indication of whether RVLV is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Revolve Group Inc. Shares?

Revolve Group Inc. (RVLV) is based in the USA and is one of the most prominent companies operating in the Internet Retail market. When comparing Revolve Group Inc. shares with other companies under Consumer Cyclical, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 21.68, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -48.50%.

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.50%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in RVLV shares?

The recent increase in stakes in RVLV appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Fidelity Management & Research Co’s position in RVLV has increased by 0.36% in the first quarter. The company now owns 6,106,517 shares of the stock, with a value of $143.44 million, following the purchase of 22,186 additional shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Manageme made another increased to its shares in RVLV during the first quarter, upping its stake by 36.26%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 1,554,182 additional shares for a total stake of worth $137.18 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 5,839,953.

During the first quarter, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment added a 4,901,705 position in RVLV. The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchased an additional 57633.0 shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 1.52%, now holding 3.85 million shares worth $90.45 million. At the end of the first quarter, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its RVLV holdings by 9.22% and now holds 2.35 million RVLV shares valued at $55.27 million with the added 0.2 million shares during the period.