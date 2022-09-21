ADTRAN Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) marked $18.63 per share on Tuesday, up from a previous closing price of $18.30. While ADTRAN Holdings Inc. has overperformed by 1.80%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, ADTN fell by -1.64%, with highs and lows ranging from $25.47 to $16.30, whereas the simple moving average fell by -7.44% in the last 200 days.

On July 14, 2022, Needham started tracking ADTRAN Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ADTN) recommending Buy. A report published by Rosenblatt on April 12, 2022, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for ADTN. Loop Capital also rated ADTN shares as ‘Hold’, setting a target price of $21 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated February 23, 2022. Argus May 14, 2021d its ‘Hold’ rating to ‘Buy’ for ADTN, as published in its report on May 14, 2021. Needham’s report from February 05, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $20 for ADTN shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Jefferies also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of ADTRAN Holdings Inc. (ADTN)

ADTN currently pays a dividend of $0.36 per share, which means investors will get a return regardless of the company’s performance over the next few months. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 20.10%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of ADTRAN Holdings Inc.’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -3.80% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.20, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 1.05M can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for ADTN stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.25%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.75%, with a loss of -1.48% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $28.50, showing growth from the present price of $18.63, which can serve as yet another indication of whether ADTN is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze ADTRAN Holdings Inc. Shares?

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 2.20%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 63.00% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in ADTN shares?

The recent increase in stakes in ADTN appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. BlackRock Fund Advisors’s position in ADTN has decreased by -1.87% in the first quarter. The company now owns 7,290,255 shares of the stock, with a value of $169.43 million, following the sale of -139,104 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another decreased to its shares in ADTN during the first quarter, downing its stake by -2.21%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down -115,649 additional shares for a total stake of worth $119.15 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 5,127,001.

During the first quarter, Newton Investment Management Nort subtracted a -151,390 position in ADTN. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP sold an additional 22612.0 shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -1.00%, now holding 2.25 million shares worth $52.22 million. At the end of the first quarter, Westwood Management Corp. decreased its ADTN holdings by -0.48% and now holds 2.23 million ADTN shares valued at $51.87 million with the lessened 10704.0 shares during the period. ADTN shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 63.00% at present.