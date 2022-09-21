A share of Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) closed at $4.22 per share on Tuesday, down from $4.36 day before. While Yamana Gold Inc. has underperformed by -3.21%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, AUY rose by 3.43%, with highs and lows ranging from $6.40 to $3.70, whereas the simple moving average fell by -13.14% in the last 200 days.

On November 22, 2021, BofA Securities Upgraded Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE: AUY) to Buy. A report published by National Bank Financial on August 04, 2021, Upgraded its rating to ‘Outperform’ for AUY. Barclays also Upgraded AUY shares as ‘Equal Weight’, setting a target price of $5.50 on the company’s shares in a report dated January 06, 2021. BMO Capital Markets November 16, 2020d the rating to Outperform on November 16, 2020, and set its price target from $8.25 to $9. Scotiabank April 16, 2020d its ‘Sector Perform’ rating to ‘Sector Outperform’ for AUY, as published in its report on April 16, 2020. Credit Suisse also rated the stock as ‘Outperform’.

Analysis of Yamana Gold Inc. (AUY)

It’s important to note that AUY shareholders are currently getting $0.12 per share in dividends, so investors will receive a return regardless of how the company performs. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 11.00%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Yamana Gold Inc.’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 6.10% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.50, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and AUY is registering an average volume of 16.05M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.23%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.47%, with a loss of -6.43% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $6.60, showing growth from the present price of $4.22, which can serve as yet another indication of whether AUY is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Yamana Gold Inc. Shares?

A giant in the Gold market, Yamana Gold Inc. (AUY) is based in the Canada. When comparing Yamana Gold Inc. shares with other companies under Basic Materials, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 15.23, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 264.80%.

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.20%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 60.70% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in AUY shares?

The recent increase in stakes in AUY appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Van Eck Associates Corp.’s position in AUY has increased by 3.07% in the first quarter. The company now owns 112,760,666 shares of the stock, with a value of $497.27 million, following the purchase of 3,356,971 additional shares during the last quarter. RBC Global Asset Management, Inc. made another decreased to its shares in AUY during the first quarter, downing its stake by -4.49%. During the last quarter, the company picked up -1,301,772 additional shares for a total stake of worth $121.99 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 27,662,585.

At the end of the first quarter, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its AUY holdings by 9.33% and now holds 19.95 million AUY shares valued at $87.97 million with the added 1.7 million shares during the period. AUY shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 60.70% at present.