NCR Corporation (NYSE:NCR) closed Tuesday at $22.22 per share, down from $23.13 a day earlier. While NCR Corporation has underperformed by -3.93%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, NCR fell by -42.14%, with highs and lows ranging from $45.92 to $21.64, whereas the simple moving average fell by -38.36% in the last 200 days.

On September 19, 2022, Morgan Stanley Downgraded NCR Corporation (NYSE: NCR) to Equal-Weight. A report published by Stephens on November 19, 2021, Initiated its previous ‘Overweight’ rating for NCR. The Benchmark Company also reiterated NCR shares as ‘Buy’, quoting a target price of $52 on the company’s shares in a report dated April 28, 2021. Morgan Stanley December 01, 2020d the rating to Overweight on December 01, 2020, and set its price target from $25 to $34. JP Morgan October 27, 2020d its ‘Neutral’ rating to ‘Overweight’ for NCR, as published in its report on October 27, 2020. Stephens’s report from September 29, 2020 suggests a price prediction of $31 for NCR shares, giving the stock a ‘Overweight’ rating. Oppenheimer also rated the stock as ‘Outperform’.

Analysis of NCR Corporation (NCR)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 19.10%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of NCR Corporation’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 5.20% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.80, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and NCR is recording an average volume of 2.31M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.05%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.21%, with a loss of -25.56% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $41.71, showing growth from the present price of $22.22, which can serve as yet another indication of whether NCR is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze NCR Corporation Shares?

NCR Corporation (NCR) is based in the USA and is one of the most prominent companies operating in the Information Technology Services market. When comparing NCR Corporation shares with other companies under Technology, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 52.90, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 321.90%.

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.30%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 98.40% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in NCR shares?

The recent increase in stakes in NCR appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in NCR has decreased by -3.40% in the first quarter. The company now owns 12,035,463 shares of the stock, with a value of $373.7 million, following the sale of -423,536 additional shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors made another increased to its shares in NCR during the first quarter, upping its stake by 2.09%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 218,129 additional shares for a total stake of worth $330.69 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 10,650,367.

During the first quarter, Allspring Global Investments LLC subtracted a -567,909 position in NCR. River Road Asset Management LLC sold an additional -2.27 million shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -30.64%, now holding 5.15 million shares worth $159.87 million. At the end of the first quarter, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its NCR holdings by 0.46% and now holds 4.91 million NCR shares valued at $152.57 million with the added 22263.0 shares during the period. NCR shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 98.40% at present.