Digital World Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DWAC) marked $18.61 per share on Tuesday, down from a previous closing price of $22.40. While Digital World Acquisition Corp. has underperformed by -16.92%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight.

Analysis of Digital World Acquisition Corp. (DWAC)

In order to gain a clear picture of Digital World Acquisition Corp.’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -2.70% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.00, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 1.20M can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for DWAC stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 7.75%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 7.31%, with a loss of -24.01% over the past seven days.

How Do You Analyze Digital World Acquisition Corp. Shares?

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 3.78%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 7.20% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in DWAC shares?

The recent increase in stakes in DWAC appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Pentwater Capital Management LP’s position in DWAC has increased by 51.99% in the first quarter. The company now owns 608,891 shares of the stock, with a value of $14.84 million, following the purchase of 208,276 additional shares during the last quarter. Nomura Securities Co., Ltd. made another decreased to its shares in DWAC during the first quarter, downing its stake by -12.06%. During the last quarter, the company picked up -37,131 additional shares for a total stake of worth $6.6 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 270,654.

During the first quarter, Susquehanna Financial Group LLLP added a 519 position in DWAC. Stifel Nicolaus & Co., Inc. sold an additional 10.0 shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -0.01%, now holding 0.15 million shares worth $3.59 million. At the end of the first quarter, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its DWAC holdings by 1,990.18% and now holds 0.13 million DWAC shares valued at $3.06 million with the added 0.12 million shares during the period. DWAC shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 7.20% at present.