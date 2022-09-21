The share price of RingCentral Inc. (NYSE:RNG) rose to $43.41 per share on Tuesday from $42.84. While RingCentral Inc. has overperformed by 1.33%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, RNG fell by -81.01%, with highs and lows ranging from $315.00 to $40.59, whereas the simple moving average fell by -57.77% in the last 200 days.

On September 13, 2022, KeyBanc Capital Markets started tracking RingCentral Inc. (NYSE: RNG) recommending Overweight. A report published by MKM Partners on August 04, 2022, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for RNG. Robert W. Baird May 16, 2022d the rating to Neutral on May 16, 2022, and set its price target from $95 to $80. Oppenheimer May 10, 2022d its ‘Perform’ rating to ‘Outperform’ for RNG, as published in its report on May 10, 2022. Truist’s report from February 23, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $295 for RNG shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Raymond James also rated the stock as ‘Strong Buy’.

Analysis of RingCentral Inc. (RNG)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 28.40%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of RingCentral Inc.’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -582.40% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.20, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and RNG is recording an average volume of 2.17M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.60%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.57%, with a loss of -3.79% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $91.92, showing growth from the present price of $43.41, which can serve as yet another indication of whether RNG is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze RingCentral Inc. Shares?

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 1.10%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 98.06% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in RNG shares?

The recent increase in stakes in RNG appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in RNG has increased by 12.31% in the first quarter. The company now owns 8,331,217 shares of the stock, with a value of $358.58 million, following the purchase of 913,199 additional shares during the last quarter. Capital Research & Management Co made another decreased to its shares in RNG during the first quarter, downing its stake by -44.41%. During the last quarter, the company picked up -4,645,739 additional shares for a total stake of worth $250.31 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 5,815,721.

During the first quarter, BlackRock Fund Advisors added a 321,939 position in RNG. Tiger Global Management LLC sold an additional -1.76 million shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -35.53%, now holding 3.19 million shares worth $137.38 million. At the end of the first quarter, Alkeon Capital Management LLC decreased its RNG holdings by -0.40% and now holds 3.12 million RNG shares valued at $134.43 million with the lessened 12628.0 shares during the period. RNG shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 98.06% at present.