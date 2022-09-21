Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) marked $29.87 per share on Tuesday, down from a previous closing price of $30.32. While Range Resources Corporation has underperformed by -1.48%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, RRC rose by 58.97%, with highs and lows ranging from $37.44 to $16.71, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 10.52% in the last 200 days.

On July 25, 2022, Scotiabank started tracking Range Resources Corporation (NYSE: RRC) recommending Sector Perform. MKM Partners also rated RRC shares as ‘Neutral’, setting a target price of $25 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated July 20, 2022. Wells Fargo July 11, 2022d the rating to Overweight on July 11, 2022, and set its price target from $44 to $49. Piper Sandler April 21, 2022d its ‘Neutral’ rating to ‘Overweight’ for RRC, as published in its report on April 21, 2022. TD Securities’s report from January 05, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $22 for RRC shares, giving the stock a ‘Hold’ rating. Morgan Stanley also rated the stock as ‘Underweight’.

Analysis of Range Resources Corporation (RRC)

RRC currently pays a dividend of $0.32 per share, which means investors will get a return regardless of the company’s performance over the next few months. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 114.10%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of Range Resources Corporation’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 30.80% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment.

An average volume of 4.55M can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for RRC stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.80%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.38%, with a loss of -5.08% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $40.64, showing growth from the present price of $29.87, which can serve as yet another indication of whether RRC is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Range Resources Corporation Shares?

The USA based company Range Resources Corporation (RRC) is one of the biggest names in Oil & Gas E&P. When comparing Range Resources Corporation shares with other companies under Energy, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 16.75, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 375.00%.

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 2.10%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 87.30% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in RRC shares?

The recent increase in stakes in RRC appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Fidelity Management & Research Co’s position in RRC has increased by 24.08% in the first quarter. The company now owns 38,370,676 shares of the stock, with a value of $1.26 billion, following the purchase of 7,445,921 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another increased to its shares in RRC during the first quarter, upping its stake by 1.49%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 362,196 additional shares for a total stake of worth $811.18 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 24,685,901.

During the first quarter, BlackRock Fund Advisors subtracted a -4,150,027 position in RRC. SSgA Funds Management, Inc. sold an additional -2.77 million shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -20.11%, now holding 11.01 million shares worth $361.66 million. At the end of the first quarter, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its RRC holdings by -2.64% and now holds 8.77 million RRC shares valued at $288.3 million with the lessened -0.24 million shares during the period. RRC shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 87.30% at present.