A share of Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) closed at $4.14 per share on Tuesday, down from $4.34 day before. While Hudbay Minerals Inc. has underperformed by -4.61%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, HBM fell by -23.62%, with highs and lows ranging from $8.75 to $3.08, whereas the simple moving average fell by -31.96% in the last 200 days.

On July 19, 2022, Barclays Upgraded Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE: HBM) to Overweight. A report published by National Bank Financial on July 19, 2022, Downgraded its rating to ‘Sector Perform’ for HBM. RBC Capital Mkts March 31, 2021d its ‘Sector Perform’ rating to ‘Outperform’ for HBM, as published in its report on March 31, 2021. CIBC also rated the stock as ‘Sector Outperform’.

Analysis of Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM)

It’s important to note that HBM shareholders are currently getting $0.02 per share in dividends, so investors will receive a return regardless of how the company performs. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 2.80%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Hudbay Minerals Inc.’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -5.50% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.00, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and HBM is registering an average volume of 1.48M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.42%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.19%, with a loss of -4.61% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $7.08, showing growth from the present price of $4.14, which can serve as yet another indication of whether HBM is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Hudbay Minerals Inc. Shares?

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.10%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 67.60% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in HBM shares?

The recent increase in stakes in HBM appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. GMT Capital Corp.’s position in HBM has decreased by -0.26% in the first quarter. The company now owns 30,994,420 shares of the stock, with a value of $136.38 million, following the sale of -81,900 additional shares during the last quarter. L1 Capital Pty Ltd. made another increased to its shares in HBM during the first quarter, upping its stake by 43.59%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 5,567,414 additional shares for a total stake of worth $80.69 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 18,339,454.

During the first quarter, Letko, Brosseau & Associates Inc. subtracted a -54,450 position in HBM. The Vanguard Group, Inc. sold an additional 19182.0 shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -0.36%, now holding 5.34 million shares worth $23.51 million. At the end of the first quarter, Global X Management Co. LLC increased its HBM holdings by 9.86% and now holds 5.07 million HBM shares valued at $22.32 million with the added 0.46 million shares during the period. HBM shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 67.60% at present.