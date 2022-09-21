GoodRx Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) closed Tuesday at $5.71 per share, down from $5.86 a day earlier. While GoodRx Holdings Inc. has underperformed by -2.56%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, GDRX fell by -87.60%, with highs and lows ranging from $48.05 to $5.59, whereas the simple moving average fell by -64.69% in the last 200 days.

On September 16, 2022, KeyBanc Capital Markets started tracking GoodRx Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: GDRX) recommending Sector Weight. A report published by Truist on September 07, 2022, Initiated its previous ‘Hold’ rating for GDRX. DA Davidson also rated GDRX shares as ‘Neutral’, setting a target price of $8 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated August 12, 2022. Goldman June 10, 2022d the rating to Neutral on June 10, 2022, and set its price target from $12 to $9. BofA Securities initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for GDRX, as published in its report on June 06, 2022. Robert W. Baird’s report from June 01, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $7 for GDRX shares, giving the stock a ‘Neutral’ rating. SVB Leerink also rated the stock as ‘Mkt Perform’.

Analysis of GoodRx Holdings Inc. (GDRX)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 8.60%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of GoodRx Holdings Inc.’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -5.70% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 11.20, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and GDRX is recording an average volume of 3.32M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.11%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.83%, with a loss of -8.20% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $9.69, showing growth from the present price of $5.71, which can serve as yet another indication of whether GDRX is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze GoodRx Holdings Inc. Shares?

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 5.10%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 85.80% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in GDRX shares?

The recent increase in stakes in GDRX appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Morgan Stanley Investment Managem’s position in GDRX has increased by 0.79% in the first quarter. The company now owns 18,163,367 shares of the stock, with a value of $110.8 million, following the purchase of 143,065 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another increased to its shares in GDRX during the first quarter, upping its stake by 19.15%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 1,128,146 additional shares for a total stake of worth $42.81 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 7,018,506.

During the first quarter, Light Street Capital Management L added a 420,123 position in GDRX. Marshall Wace LLP sold an additional 1563.0 shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -0.04%, now holding 3.57 million shares worth $21.76 million. At the end of the first quarter, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its GDRX holdings by 740.13% and now holds 3.25 million GDRX shares valued at $19.8 million with the added 2.86 million shares during the period. GDRX shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 85.80% at present.