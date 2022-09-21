Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS) closed Tuesday at $1.67 per share, down from $1.73 a day earlier. While Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc. has underperformed by -3.47%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, XERS fell by -29.54%, with highs and lows ranging from $3.17 to $1.25, whereas the simple moving average fell by -20.96% in the last 200 days.

On April 28, 2022, Craig Hallum started tracking Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: XERS) recommending Buy. A report published by SVB Leerink on November 17, 2021, Initiated its previous ‘Outperform’ rating for XERS. H.C. Wainwright also rated XERS shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $4 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated October 29, 2021. RBC Capital Mkts Initiated an Outperform rating on April 07, 2021, and assigned a price target of $11. Piper Sandler initiated its ‘Overweight’ rating for XERS, as published in its report on February 18, 2020. RBC Capital Mkts’s report from July 16, 2018 suggests a price prediction of $24 for XERS shares, giving the stock a ‘Outperform’ rating. Leerink Partners also rated the stock as ‘Outperform’.

Analysis of Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc. (XERS)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 184.30%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc.’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -207.80% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 2.20, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and XERS is recording an average volume of 1.07M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.14%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.64%, with a loss of -6.70% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $6.00, showing growth from the present price of $1.67, which can serve as yet another indication of whether XERS is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc. Shares?

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 1.60%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 47.30% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in XERS shares?

The recent increase in stakes in XERS appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Stonepine Capital Management LLC’s position in XERS has increased by 46.99% in the first quarter. The company now owns 11,647,417 shares of the stock, with a value of $19.45 million, following the purchase of 3,723,361 additional shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors made another increased to its shares in XERS during the first quarter, upping its stake by 291.21%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 5,274,798 additional shares for a total stake of worth $11.83 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 7,086,137.

At the end of the first quarter, Armistice Capital LLC decreased its XERS holdings by -21.98% and now holds 5.82 million XERS shares valued at $9.73 million with the lessened -1.64 million shares during the period. XERS shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 47.30% at present.