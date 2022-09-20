As of Monday, Tilray Brands Inc.’s (NASDAQ:TLRY) stock closed at $3.22, up from $3.19 the previous day. While Tilray Brands Inc. has overperformed by 0.94%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, TLRY fell by -73.54%, with highs and lows ranging from $13.95 to $3.00, whereas the simple moving average fell by -39.14% in the last 200 days.

On July 29, 2022, The Benchmark Company Downgraded Tilray Brands Inc. (NASDAQ: TLRY) to Sell. A report published by Canaccord Genuity on March 04, 2022, Upgraded its rating to ‘Buy’ for TLRY. Barclays also rated TLRY shares as ‘Underweight’, setting a target price of $10 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated November 18, 2021. Cantor Fitzgerald November 01, 2021d the rating to Neutral on November 01, 2021, and set its price target from $18 to $11.80. CIBC June 11, 2021d its ‘Sector Outperform’ rating to ‘Neutral’ for TLRY, as published in its report on June 11, 2021. Cantor Fitzgerald’s report from June 03, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $22 for TLRY shares, giving the stock a ‘Overweight’ rating. Cowen also rated the stock as ‘Outperform’.

Analysis of Tilray Brands Inc. (TLRY)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -70.10%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of Tilray Brands Inc.’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -10.70% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 2.00, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and TLRY is recording 25.00M average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 6.16%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.32%, with a loss of -7.74% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $4.71, showing growth from the present price of $3.22, which can serve as yet another indication of whether TLRY is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Tilray Brands Inc. Shares?

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 1.60%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 12.10% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in TLRY shares?

The recent increase in stakes in TLRY appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. ETF Managers Group LLC’s position in TLRY has decreased by -13.09% in the first quarter. The company now owns 8,354,221 shares of the stock, with a value of $31.75 million, following the sale of -1,258,526 additional shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC made another increased to its shares in TLRY during the first quarter, upping its stake by 301.30%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 5,818,687 additional shares for a total stake of worth $29.45 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 7,749,901.

At the end of the first quarter, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its TLRY holdings by 1.05% and now holds 1.77 million TLRY shares valued at $6.71 million with the added 18387.0 shares during the period. TLRY shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 12.10% at present.