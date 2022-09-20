The share price of FuelCell Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) rose to $4.03 per share on Monday from $4.02. While FuelCell Energy Inc. has overperformed by 0.25%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, FCEL fell by -38.47%, with highs and lows ranging from $11.63 to $2.87, whereas the simple moving average fell by -15.33% in the last 200 days.

On June 02, 2022, KeyBanc Capital Markets started tracking FuelCell Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: FCEL) recommending Sector Weight. A report published by KeyBanc Capital Markets on January 05, 2022, Initiated its previous ‘Sector Weight’ rating for FCEL. Craig Hallum also Upgraded FCEL shares as ‘Hold’, setting a target price of $5 on the company’s shares in a report dated December 29, 2021. Wells Fargo Initiated an Underweight rating on April 20, 2021, and assigned a price target of $9. B. Riley Securities initiated its ‘Neutral’ rating for FCEL, as published in its report on April 16, 2021. JP Morgan also rated the stock as ‘Underweight’.

Analysis of FuelCell Energy Inc. (FCEL)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 60.80%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of FuelCell Energy Inc.’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -19.40% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 6.20, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and FCEL is recording an average volume of 13.96M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 6.93%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.64%, with a loss of -7.57% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $4.57, showing growth from the present price of $4.03, which can serve as yet another indication of whether FCEL is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze FuelCell Energy Inc. Shares?

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.20%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 43.50% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in FCEL shares?

The recent increase in stakes in FCEL appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in FCEL has increased by 0.33% in the first quarter. The company now owns 31,488,736 shares of the stock, with a value of $131.94 million, following the purchase of 104,415 additional shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors made another increased to its shares in FCEL during the first quarter, upping its stake by 6.62%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 1,736,461 additional shares for a total stake of worth $117.17 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 27,964,867.

During the first quarter, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. added a 1,465,691 position in FCEL. BlackRock Advisors purchased an additional 2.45 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 41.82%, now holding 8.32 million shares worth $34.87 million. At the end of the first quarter, D. E. Shaw & Co. LP increased its FCEL holdings by 103.69% and now holds 8.31 million FCEL shares valued at $34.84 million with the added 4.23 million shares during the period. FCEL shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 43.50% at present.