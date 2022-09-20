In Monday’s session, Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE:TNP) marked $18.94 per share, up from $17.90 in the previous session. While Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited has overperformed by 5.81%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, TNP rose by 133.54%, with highs and lows ranging from $18.85 to $6.95, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 83.53% in the last 200 days.

On September 06, 2022, Jefferies Upgraded Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE: TNP) to Buy. A report published by Jefferies on July 21, 2022, Initiated its previous ‘Hold’ rating for TNP. Jefferies also rated TNP shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $15 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated April 27, 2022. H.C. Wainwright Initiated an Buy rating on March 29, 2021, and assigned a price target of $18. Stifel June 18, 2020d its ‘Buy’ rating to ‘Hold’ for TNP, as published in its report on June 18, 2020. JP Morgan also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (TNP)

With TNP’s current dividend of $0.40 per share, investors can expect to earn a return regardless of performance. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 58.90%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -8.40% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and TNP has an average volume of 250.58K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 6.55%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 7.29%, with a gain of 3.44% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $20.50, showing growth from the present price of $18.94, which can serve as yet another indication of whether TNP is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited Shares?

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 33.30%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 15.30% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in TNP shares?

The recent increase in stakes in TNP appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Two Sigma Advisers LP made another increased to its shares in TNP during the first quarter, upping its stake by 1.02%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 3,500 additional shares for a total stake of worth $5.36 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 347,600.

During the first quarter, Russell Investment Management LLC subtracted a -39,619 position in TNP. Foundation Resource Management, I purchased an additional 3446.0 shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 1.13%, now holding 0.31 million shares worth $4.75 million. TNP shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 15.30% at present.