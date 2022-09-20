In Monday’s session, TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) marked $5.26 per share, up from $5.25 in the previous session. While TAL Education Group has overperformed by 0.19%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, TAL rose by 13.85%, with highs and lows ranging from $6.72 to $1.60, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 32.86% in the last 200 days.

On May 02, 2022, JP Morgan Upgraded TAL Education Group (NYSE: TAL) to Neutral. A report published by Daiwa Securities on March 09, 2022, Upgraded its rating to ‘Buy’ for TAL. Morgan Stanley also Upgraded TAL shares as ‘Overweight’, setting a target price of $4.40 on the company’s shares in a report dated March 07, 2022. Morgan Stanley August 30, 2021d its ‘Underweight’ rating to ‘Equal-Weight’ for TAL, as published in its report on August 30, 2021. Daiwa Securities’s report from July 27, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $6.90 for TAL shares, giving the stock a ‘Neutral’ rating. The Benchmark Company also rated the stock as ‘Hold’.

Analysis of TAL Education Group (TAL)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -51.60%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

TAL Education Group’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -47.80% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 4.00, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and TAL has an average volume of 7.05M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 6.92%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.04%, with a loss of -10.70% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $5.28, showing growth from the present price of $5.26, which can serve as yet another indication of whether TAL is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze TAL Education Group Shares?

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 83.90%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 62.70% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in TAL shares?

The recent increase in stakes in TAL appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC’s position in TAL has increased by 17.27% in the first quarter. The company now owns 49,162,177 shares of the stock, with a value of $284.16 million, following the purchase of 7,240,547 additional shares during the last quarter. UBS Securities LLC made another decreased to its shares in TAL during the first quarter, downing its stake by -3.01%. During the last quarter, the company picked up -565,154 additional shares for a total stake of worth $105.21 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 18,203,070.

During the first quarter, Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC added a 2,722,438 position in TAL. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased an additional 0.19 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 1.21%, now holding 15.48 million shares worth $89.49 million. At the end of the first quarter, DWS Investments increased its TAL holdings by 1,040.31% and now holds 13.48 million TAL shares valued at $77.89 million with the added 12.29 million shares during the period. TAL shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 62.70% at present.