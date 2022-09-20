As of Monday, Greenwave Technology Solutions Inc.’s (NASDAQ:GWAV) stock closed at $2.10, down from $2.56 the previous day. While Greenwave Technology Solutions Inc. has underperformed by -17.97%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, GWAV fell by -81.08%, with highs and lows ranging from $19.41 to $2.56, whereas the simple moving average fell by -72.85% in the last 200 days.

Analysis of Greenwave Technology Solutions Inc. (GWAV)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 13549458.00%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of Greenwave Technology Solutions Inc.’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -52.20% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.00, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and GWAV is recording 281.44K average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 10.26%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 15.28%, with a loss of -30.69% over the past seven days.

How Do You Analyze Greenwave Technology Solutions Inc. Shares?

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 25.00%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 9.50% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in GWAV shares?

The recent increase in stakes in GWAV appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The company now owns 972,708 shares of the stock, with a value of $3.07 million, following the purchase of 972,708 additional shares during the last quarter.

GWAV shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 9.50% at present.