As of Monday, Quanergy Systems Inc.’s (NYSE:QNGY) stock closed at $0.25, down from $0.27 the previous day. While Quanergy Systems Inc. has underperformed by -5.94%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, QNGY fell by -97.49%, with highs and lows ranging from $10.10 to $0.25, whereas the simple moving average fell by -92.37% in the last 200 days.

Analysis of Quanergy Systems Inc. (QNGY)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 31.40%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of Quanergy Systems Inc.’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.00, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and QNGY is recording 3.18M average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 10.70%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 17.97%, with a loss of -19.46% over the past seven days.

How Do You Analyze Quanergy Systems Inc. Shares?

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.20%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 2.50% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in QNGY shares?

The recent increase in stakes in QNGY appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. CITIC Capital Investment Manageme’s position in QNGY has increased by 17.40% in the first quarter. The company now owns 5,822,750 shares of the stock, with a value of $1.69 million, following the purchase of 863,000 additional shares during the last quarter. During the last quarter, the company picked up 0 additional shares for a total stake of worth $0.2 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 675,700.

During the first quarter, BlackRock Fund Advisors added a 43,040 position in QNGY. Millennium Management LLC sold an additional 14718.0 shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -6.45%, now holding 0.21 million shares worth $62104.0. At the end of the first quarter, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its QNGY holdings by 146.52% and now holds 0.19 million QNGY shares valued at $54803.0 with the added 0.11 million shares during the period. QNGY shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 2.50% at present.