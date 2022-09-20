As of Monday, Planet Labs PBC’s (NYSE:PL) stock closed at $6.68, up from $6.49 the previous day. While Planet Labs PBC has overperformed by 2.93%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, PL fell by -33.13%, with highs and lows ranging from $12.15 to $3.70, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 18.11% in the last 200 days.

On June 15, 2022, Needham Reiterated Planet Labs PBC (NYSE: PL) to Buy. A report published by Needham on January 27, 2022, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for PL. Goldman also rated PL shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $11 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated January 12, 2022. Wedbush Initiated an Outperform rating on January 07, 2022, and assigned a price target of $10. Piper Sandler initiated its ‘Overweight’ rating for PL, as published in its report on January 07, 2022.

Analysis of Planet Labs PBC (PL)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 60.10%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of Planet Labs PBC’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 4.10, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and PL is recording 2.78M average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 6.63%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 10.88%, with a gain of 23.25% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $10.12, showing growth from the present price of $6.68, which can serve as yet another indication of whether PL is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Planet Labs PBC Shares?

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.50%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 39.30% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in PL shares?

The recent increase in stakes in PL appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. BlackRock Fund Advisors’s position in PL has increased by 273.35% in the first quarter. The company now owns 9,296,328 shares of the stock, with a value of $50.94 million, following the purchase of 6,806,331 additional shares during the last quarter. During the last quarter, the company picked up 0 additional shares for a total stake of worth $42.74 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 7,800,000.

At the end of the first quarter, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its PL holdings by 580.69% and now holds 4.06 million PL shares valued at $22.27 million with the added 3.47 million shares during the period. PL shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 39.30% at present.