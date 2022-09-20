In Monday’s session, Intellia Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) marked $63.47 per share, down from $65.71 in the previous session. While Intellia Therapeutics Inc. has underperformed by -3.41%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, NTLA fell by -59.65%, with highs and lows ranging from $158.84 to $37.08, whereas the simple moving average fell by -11.63% in the last 200 days.

On September 01, 2022, Citigroup started tracking Intellia Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: NTLA) recommending Sell. A report published by BMO Capital Markets on June 17, 2022, Initiated its previous ‘Market Perform’ rating for NTLA. BofA Securities also rated NTLA shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $70 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated June 16, 2022. Credit Suisse Initiated an Outperform rating on April 28, 2022, and assigned a price target of $100. William Blair initiated its ‘Outperform’ rating for NTLA, as published in its report on February 18, 2022. Oppenheimer’s report from February 07, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $150 for NTLA shares, giving the stock a ‘Outperform’ rating. Cowen also rated the stock as ‘Outperform’.

Analysis of Intellia Therapeutics Inc. (NTLA)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 112.10%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Intellia Therapeutics Inc.’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -40.20% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 7.20, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and NTLA has an average volume of 1.33M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 6.91%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 8.72%, with a loss of -2.65% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $121.26, showing growth from the present price of $63.47, which can serve as yet another indication of whether NTLA is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Intellia Therapeutics Inc. Shares?

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.10%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 88.20% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in NTLA shares?

The recent increase in stakes in NTLA appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. ARK Investment Management LLC’s position in NTLA has increased by 5.94% in the first quarter. The company now owns 9,514,580 shares of the stock, with a value of $571.45 million, following the purchase of 533,551 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another increased to its shares in NTLA during the first quarter, upping its stake by 2.22%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 137,625 additional shares for a total stake of worth $381.12 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 6,345,729.

During the first quarter, BlackRock Fund Advisors added a 198,390 position in NTLA. Fidelity Management & Research Co purchased an additional 0.51 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 18.22%, now holding 3.3 million shares worth $198.27 million. At the end of the first quarter, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its NTLA holdings by 31.13% and now holds 3.14 million NTLA shares valued at $188.82 million with the added 0.75 million shares during the period. NTLA shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 88.20% at present.