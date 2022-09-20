A share of Luminar Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR) closed at $9.11 per share on Monday, up from $8.93 day before. While Luminar Technologies Inc. has overperformed by 2.02%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, LAZR fell by -46.69%, with highs and lows ranging from $23.90 to $5.61, whereas the simple moving average fell by -22.31% in the last 200 days.

On April 14, 2022, Credit Suisse started tracking Luminar Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: LAZR) recommending Outperform. A report published by SMBC Nikko on March 29, 2022, Initiated its previous ‘Neutral’ rating for LAZR. Goldman also rated LAZR shares as ‘Neutral’, setting a target price of $14 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated February 01, 2022. Jefferies Initiated an Buy rating on January 27, 2022, and assigned a price target of $20. Northland Capital resumed its ‘Outperform’ rating for LAZR, as published in its report on December 28, 2021. Citigroup’s report from December 22, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $38 for LAZR shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Cowen also rated the stock as ‘Outperform’.

Analysis of Luminar Technologies Inc. (LAZR)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 57.10%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Luminar Technologies Inc.’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -130.10% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 11.40, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and LAZR is registering an average volume of 6.48M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 6.63%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 6.52%, with a loss of -3.19% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $13.82, showing growth from the present price of $9.11, which can serve as yet another indication of whether LAZR is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Luminar Technologies Inc. Shares?

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 1.50%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 56.00% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in LAZR shares?

The recent increase in stakes in LAZR appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in LAZR has decreased by -4.02% in the first quarter. The company now owns 18,224,732 shares of the stock, with a value of $157.1 million, following the sale of -763,661 additional shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors made another increased to its shares in LAZR during the first quarter, upping its stake by 281.02%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 9,732,419 additional shares for a total stake of worth $113.75 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 13,195,714.

During the first quarter, GIC Pte Ltd. subtracted a -27,203 position in LAZR. Macquarie Investment Management B purchased an additional 29493.0 shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 0.51%, now holding 5.81 million shares worth $50.06 million. LAZR shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 56.00% at present.