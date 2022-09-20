As of Monday, Nordic American Tankers Limited’s (NYSE:NAT) stock closed at $3.51, up from $3.11 the previous day. While Nordic American Tankers Limited has overperformed by 12.86%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, NAT rose by 48.10%, with highs and lows ranging from $3.45 to $1.40, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 60.58% in the last 200 days.

On September 06, 2022, Jefferies Upgraded Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE: NAT) to Buy. A report published by Jefferies on July 21, 2022, Initiated its previous ‘Hold’ rating for NAT. Jefferies also rated NAT shares as ‘Hold’, setting a target price of $2.50 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated April 27, 2022. H.C. Wainwright initiated its ‘Neutral’ rating for NAT, as published in its report on March 29, 2021. Evercore ISI also rated the stock as ‘In-line’.

Analysis of Nordic American Tankers Limited (NAT)

Investors in Nordic American Tankers Limited will get a return regardless of how the company performs over the next quarter since the company’s dividend stands at $0.08 per share. Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -67.70%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of Nordic American Tankers Limited’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.20, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and NAT is recording 4.64M average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 7.60%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 8.59%, with a gain of 9.69% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $3.48, showing decline from the present price of $3.51, which can serve as yet another indication of whether NAT is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Nordic American Tankers Limited Shares?

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 1.90%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 31.80% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in NAT shares?

The recent increase in stakes in NAT appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. BlackRock Fund Advisors’s position in NAT has increased by 8.76% in the first quarter. The company now owns 8,924,664 shares of the stock, with a value of $23.2 million, following the purchase of 718,670 additional shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments LLC made another increased to its shares in NAT during the first quarter, upping its stake by 2.79%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 141,801 additional shares for a total stake of worth $13.57 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 5,217,696.

During the first quarter, Morgan Stanley Smith Barney LLC subtracted a -473,862 position in NAT. SSgA Funds Management, Inc. purchased an additional 9194.0 shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 0.27%, now holding 3.37 million shares worth $8.76 million. At the end of the first quarter, Millennium Management LLC decreased its NAT holdings by -24.58% and now holds 2.73 million NAT shares valued at $7.1 million with the lessened -0.89 million shares during the period. NAT shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 31.80% at present.