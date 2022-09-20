Allogene Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) marked $13.16 per share on Monday, down from a previous closing price of $13.67. While Allogene Therapeutics Inc. has underperformed by -3.73%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, ALLO fell by -48.15%, with highs and lows ranging from $27.86 to $6.43, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 13.91% in the last 200 days.

On August 10, 2022, Raymond James Downgraded Allogene Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ALLO) to Mkt Perform. A report published by Goldman on July 15, 2022, Upgraded its rating to ‘Buy’ for ALLO. Robert W. Baird also rated ALLO shares as ‘Neutral’, setting a target price of $11 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated June 03, 2022. B. Riley Securities Reiterated the rating as Buy on February 28, 2022, but set its price target from $30 to $21. Cowen initiated its ‘Outperform’ rating for ALLO, as published in its report on October 20, 2021. Stifel’s report from October 08, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $18 for ALLO shares, giving the stock a ‘Hold’ rating. Goldman also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of Allogene Therapeutics Inc. (ALLO)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 95.50%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of Allogene Therapeutics Inc.’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -34.70% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 11.40, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 1.82M can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for ALLO stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 6.13%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.82%, with a loss of -9.24% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $27.31, showing growth from the present price of $13.16, which can serve as yet another indication of whether ALLO is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Allogene Therapeutics Inc. Shares?

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 3.40%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 72.20% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in ALLO shares?

The recent increase in stakes in ALLO appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in ALLO has increased by 25.08% in the first quarter. The company now owns 8,274,861 shares of the stock, with a value of $113.45 million, following the purchase of 1,659,236 additional shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors made another increased to its shares in ALLO during the first quarter, upping its stake by 12.20%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 674,374 additional shares for a total stake of worth $85.05 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 6,203,498.

During the first quarter, Woodline Partners LP added a 5,427,529 position in ALLO. SSgA Funds Management, Inc. sold an additional -2.22 million shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -28.22%, now holding 5.65 million shares worth $77.52 million. At the end of the first quarter, T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. increased its ALLO holdings by 30.29% and now holds 5.56 million ALLO shares valued at $76.22 million with the added 1.29 million shares during the period. ALLO shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 72.20% at present.