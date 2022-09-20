NIO Inc. (NYSE:NIO) marked $20.90 per share on Monday, up from a previous closing price of $20.15. While NIO Inc. has overperformed by 3.72%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, NIO fell by -44.28%, with highs and lows ranging from $44.27 to $11.67, whereas the simple moving average fell by -4.74% in the last 200 days.

On May 16, 2022, BofA Securities Upgraded NIO Inc. (NYSE: NIO) to Buy. A report published by UBS on April 04, 2022, Upgraded its rating to ‘Buy’ for NIO. China Renaissance also rated NIO shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $32.40 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated March 24, 2022. Barclays initiated its ‘Overweight’ rating for NIO, as published in its report on February 08, 2022. Macquarie’s report from January 12, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $37.70 for NIO shares, giving the stock a ‘Outperform’ rating. Bernstein also rated the stock as ‘Mkt Perform’.

Analysis of NIO Inc. (NIO)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 21.80%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of NIO Inc.’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -30.70% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.80, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 48.05M can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for NIO stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 6.29%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 6.42%, with a loss of -3.91% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $32.31, showing growth from the present price of $20.90, which can serve as yet another indication of whether NIO is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze NIO Inc. Shares?

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.47%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 37.50% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in NIO shares?

The recent increase in stakes in NIO appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Baillie Gifford & Co.’s position in NIO has increased by 8.99% in the first quarter. The company now owns 96,731,139 shares of the stock, with a value of $1.93 billion, following the purchase of 7,980,518 additional shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors made another increased to its shares in NIO during the first quarter, upping its stake by 1.53%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 607,075 additional shares for a total stake of worth $802.74 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 40,318,418.

During the first quarter, The Vanguard Group, Inc. added a 679,108 position in NIO. Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC purchased an additional 5.18 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 21.26%, now holding 29.57 million shares worth $588.68 million. At the end of the first quarter, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. decreased its NIO holdings by -3.95% and now holds 25.75 million NIO shares valued at $512.67 million with the lessened -1.06 million shares during the period. NIO shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 37.50% at present.